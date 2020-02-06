Pivot Token (PVT) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $356,289.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Coinall and Binance DEX. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

