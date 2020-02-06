Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.96. 328,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,282. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.98.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $32,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $92,490 over the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at $16,026,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 33.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after buying an additional 62,695 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at $1,727,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 394.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 62,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.