Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.96. 328,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,282. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.98.
In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $32,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $92,490 over the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at $16,026,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 33.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after buying an additional 62,695 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at $1,727,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 394.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 62,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.
