Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 15,805 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,805 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for about 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $39,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $1,226,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 920,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,710,000 after acquiring an additional 93,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE CMI traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.95. 1,127,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.44. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.14 and a 12-month high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.24.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.