Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,875 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 1.23% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $26,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 88,659 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4,167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 496,227 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 535.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 118,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,127. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $412.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $239,045.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,725 shares of company stock valued at $738,334. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

