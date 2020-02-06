Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $35.61 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,728 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $35,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,085,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,369,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,505,913. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $224.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

