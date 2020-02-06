Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $30.42 Million Stock Holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 478,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,242 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cubic were worth $30,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 1,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.96 per share, with a total value of $99,833.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at $204,223.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,128.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,065 shares of company stock worth $246,789. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUB traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,550. Cubic Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.93.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Cubic’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CUB has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

