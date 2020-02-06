Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $18.84 Million Stock Position in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 72,560 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 1.16% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $18,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ESPR shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

ESPR traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.98. 431,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.73. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 2.13. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $61.93.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 20,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $1,036,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,747,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,294,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.