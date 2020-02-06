Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $16.55 Million Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,964,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

