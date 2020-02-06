Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,461 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $12,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Carnival by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,352,000 after buying an additional 304,457 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival by 18.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,552,000 after buying an additional 372,271 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,755,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,244,000 after buying an additional 20,222 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Carnival by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,407,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,530,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Carnival by 28.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 976,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,704,000 after buying an additional 217,939 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

CCL traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $43.78. 4,530,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,318,951. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

