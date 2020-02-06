Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,851 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after acquiring an additional 887,115 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the software company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Adobe by 11.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 25.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $367.46. 2,224,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.96. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $249.10 and a one year high of $374.48. The company has a market cap of $176.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

