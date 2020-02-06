Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15,668.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,207,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,756 shares in the last quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 546,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,869,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,809,000 after purchasing an additional 38,068 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,906,000 after purchasing an additional 91,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,862,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.31. 186,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,852. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.56 and a fifty-two week high of $109.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

