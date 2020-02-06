PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of PGP stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,860. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.