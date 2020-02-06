Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Phibro Animal Health has a payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.78. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.87 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

