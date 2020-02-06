Petards Group (LON:PEG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.00

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.13), with a volume of 475936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.96. The company has a market cap of $5.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.54.

About Petards Group (LON:PEG)

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software, as well as consultancy services.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Petards Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petards Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.