Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $789,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 681.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.14. 43,521,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,114,880. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 163.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at $802,692.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,156 shares of company stock valued at $10,687,343. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

