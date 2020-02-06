Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,550 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $67.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,458,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $104.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

