Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $360,000 Stake in Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,040 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apyx Medical were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 388.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 91,133 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 55.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 56,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 372.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,854 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,366,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 35,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Apyx Medical by 21.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Shares of APYX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.57. 1,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,248. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market cap of $257.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 0.14. Apyx Medical Corp has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $8.66.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 66.77%. The company’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Corp will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APYX. Zacks Investment Research cut Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.