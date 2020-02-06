Perkins Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Digital Turbine comprises approximately 1.6% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APPS. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 63.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 69,319 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth about $1,143,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 298.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,529,000 after buying an additional 3,825,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 35.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,560,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,802,000 after buying an additional 940,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth about $2,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,480 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 13,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $101,618.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,882.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $6.02. 1,915,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,952. Digital Turbine Inc has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $9.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03. The company has a market cap of $524.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a positive return on equity of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.55 million. Analysts expect that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, November 25th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.41.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

