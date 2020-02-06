Perkins Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,775 Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Inogen in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Inogen by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,132 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth about $5,608,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Inogen by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the third quarter worth about $1,758,000.

Get Inogen alerts:

NASDAQ INGN traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.37. The company had a trading volume of 11,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,963. The company has a market capitalization of $999.17 million, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.26. Inogen Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $146.89.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $91.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.65 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inogen Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.