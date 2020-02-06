Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Performance Food Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.17-2.28 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.17-$2.28 EPS.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.25. 952,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average is $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.66. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $53.67.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PFGC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $658,781.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.