Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Declares Feb 20 Dividend of $0.21

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) announced a feb 20 dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, March 13th.

Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 102.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.2%.

Shares of PBA traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 988,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,643. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.71. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $34.23 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

PBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

