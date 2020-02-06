Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PTON. William Blair began coverage on Peloton in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Peloton in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Peloton from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Peloton from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.68.

Shares of PTON traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.21. Peloton has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $37.02.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.83) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Peloton by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 82,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton by 683.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 21.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

