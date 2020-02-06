Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.13. 66,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,042. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,303,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

