PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PC Tel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Tel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of PC Tel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.42.

Shares of PCTI stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.70. 176,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.66 million, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59. PC Tel has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.65 million. PC Tel had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PC Tel will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. PC Tel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -95.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PC Tel by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PC Tel by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 47,033 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PC Tel in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,985,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in PC Tel by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in PC Tel in the 4th quarter worth about $696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About PC Tel

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

