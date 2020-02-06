Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D raised its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Paypal were worth $9,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 609.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,180 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the third quarter worth $76,961,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $73,282,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,371,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $763,598,000 after acquiring an additional 623,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.69. 1,941,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,483,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $141.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $122.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.57.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.