Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $233.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.69.

NYSE PAYC opened at $322.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.28. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $165.12 and a 12 month high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.16, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 27.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,705,000 after buying an additional 600,640 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,786,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 178.9% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,559,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 42.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,609,000 after buying an additional 34,902 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,877,000 after buying an additional 32,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

