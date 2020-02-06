Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $233.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.08% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.69.
NYSE PAYC opened at $322.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.28. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $165.12 and a 12 month high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.16, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 27.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,705,000 after buying an additional 600,640 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,786,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 178.9% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,559,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 42.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,609,000 after buying an additional 34,902 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,877,000 after buying an additional 32,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
