Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Paycom Software updated its FY 2020

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $31.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $291.20. 130,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,173. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $165.12 and a 12-month high of $342.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.75.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

