Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS) Trading Up 11.1%

Pascal Biosciences Inc (CVE:PAS)’s stock price was up 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 71,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 73,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market cap of $4.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13.

About Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS)

Pascal Biosciences Inc, a drug discovery and development company, researches and develops biotechnology products for the treatment of cancer and for the enhancement of immune system in Canada. Its research programs include the development of Anti-VpreB, a therapeutic monoclonal antibody for treatment of B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia in collaboration with the University of New Mexico; optimization of novel classes of molecules that restore immune recognition and killing of cancer cells; and regulating activity of immune system calcium channels to combat cancers, infections, and autoimmune diseases.

