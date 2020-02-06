Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Shares Gap Up to $17.47

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.98, but opened at $17.47. Parsley Energy shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 263,261 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.91.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,201.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,546,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $257,526,000 after acquiring an additional 354,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,957,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $133,690,000 after acquiring an additional 186,645 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 49.7% in the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,547,887 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,487 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 438.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,517,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,746 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,372,000. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

