Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Trading 12.9% Higher

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) shares traded up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65, 2,097,320 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 5,596,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $0.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Pareteum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pareteum in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pareteum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pareteum by 357.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after buying an additional 5,087,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pareteum by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after buying an additional 733,301 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pareteum in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,901,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pareteum by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,905,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 184,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pareteum by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 113,578 shares during the period.

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

