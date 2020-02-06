Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 34,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 38,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 11,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.36. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

