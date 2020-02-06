Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 106.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 172,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 88,902 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at $552,000.

ACWI opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.87. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $68.43 and a 12-month high of $81.39.

