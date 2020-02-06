Parallel Advisors LLC Has $398,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,696,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,673,000 after buying an additional 136,717 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 846,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,712,000 after buying an additional 45,130 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,694,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,843,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,741,000 after buying an additional 31,845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $158.70 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $127.44 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.38 and a 200-day moving average of $147.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

