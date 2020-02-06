Parallel Advisors LLC Has $335,000 Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FEZ. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,350,000 after acquiring an additional 126,825 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $41.27.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.