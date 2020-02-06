Parallel Advisors LLC Has $316,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

SCHG opened at $98.85 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.74 and a 52-week high of $99.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.15 and its 200-day moving average is $88.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

