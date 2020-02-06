Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,090 Shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares International Developed Property ETF worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $537,000.

NYSEARCA:WPS opened at $39.16 on Thursday. iShares International Developed Property ETF has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $40.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68.

iShares International Developed Property ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Developed ex-U.S. Property Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the S&P Developed ex US Property Index (the Index).

