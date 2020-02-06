Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Papa John’s Int’l has a payout ratio of 80.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Papa John’s Int’l to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $64.55 on Thursday. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $67.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.48 and its 200-day moving average is $55.98.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $403.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.54 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PZZA. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

In other news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $11,738,550.84. Also, insider Caroline Miller Oyler sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $296,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,552 shares of company stock worth $12,136,817 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

