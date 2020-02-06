Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VETS) Shares Up 2.8%

Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VETS)’s share price shot up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.34 and last traded at $33.25, 414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VETS) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 83.46% of Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

