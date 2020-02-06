Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.92, but opened at $14.86. Owens-Illinois shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 1,249,414 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 2,544.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,614,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,663,000 after buying an additional 5,402,405 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 25.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 232,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 47,252 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile (NYSE:OI)

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.