Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.10-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.15. Owens-Illinois also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.10-2.25 EPS.

OI stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.86. 5,840,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. Owens-Illinois has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Owens-Illinois’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

OI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Owens-Illinois from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens-Illinois from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

