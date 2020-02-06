Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Trading 6.6% Higher

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.69, 284,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 97% from the average session volume of 144,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $7.10 target price on Orion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Get Orion Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $126.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,819,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,688,000 after purchasing an additional 432,321 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.