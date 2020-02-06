Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Trading 6.6% Higher

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.69, 284,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 97% from the average session volume of 144,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $7.10 target price on Orion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.36.
The company has a market capitalization of $126.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75.
Orion Group Company Profile (NYSE:ORN)
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.