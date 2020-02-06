Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Given “Buy” Rating at Noble Financial

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Noble Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.10 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Noble Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.39% from the company’s current price.

ORN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Orion Group has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 1,207.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 699,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 645,667 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,819,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,688,000 after buying an additional 432,321 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth $934,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

