O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.37-4.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.50. O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 19.03-19.13 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nomura reissued a hold rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $495.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $488.19.

ORLY stock traded up $11.62 on Wednesday, hitting $419.21. 937,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,889. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $349.71 and a 12-month high of $454.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $433.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,345 shares of company stock worth $8,084,415. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

