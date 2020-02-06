Orbitcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $814.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 42% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001056 BTC on exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $327,614.00 and approximately $814.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 52.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.72 or 0.01284587 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00045077 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00019813 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00211568 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002202 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00065601 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.