Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Honeywell International (NYSE:HON)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.00.

NYSE HON opened at $176.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.15. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $147.19 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

