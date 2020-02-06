Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OPK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opko Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Opko Health stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. 4,703,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,950,196. Opko Health has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Opko Health will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 22,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $34,728.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,563.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,397,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,729 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Opko Health by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,467,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,341,000 after acquiring an additional 812,237 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in shares of Opko Health by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,003,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 910,925 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,789,000. RK Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Opko Health by 2.0% in the third quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 23,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Opko Health by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 821,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 140,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

