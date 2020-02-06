Opacity 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,252.00 (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Opacity token can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $9,252.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Opacity has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,205,022 tokens. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

