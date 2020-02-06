ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Lifted by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,142,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,608,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in ONEOK by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,512,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 10.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,275,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,993,000 after purchasing an additional 119,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 237.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,683,000 after purchasing an additional 817,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.85. 1,114,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,009. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.66 and its 200-day moving average is $72.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.13 and a 52 week high of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 134.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.