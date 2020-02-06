Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Oncolytics Biotech from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of ONCY stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $2.74. 575,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,204. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.99. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $6.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

