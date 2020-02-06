Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 657 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for approximately 2.7% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $31,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its position in Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in Eaton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Eaton by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.13.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $102.57. 1,349,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,220. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $103.21. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.30.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

